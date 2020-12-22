Africa: Unicef Launches the Covid-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

[Unicef] New York -- As the designated COVAX procurement coordinator and procurement agent, UNICEF has launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard - an interactive tool for countries , partners and industry to follow the developments of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 vaccine market and the efforts of the COVAX Facility to ensure fair and equitable access for every country in the world. 👓 View full article

