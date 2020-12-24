Kenya: Death of Key Witness in Journalist's Murder Case a Hurdle for Prosecutors

[Nation] The mysterious death on Tuesday of a senior police officer who was a suspect-turned-key-state witness in the murder of a Star newspaper journalist could present a big challenge for the State in nailing two suspects currently being tried for the killing.

