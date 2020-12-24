Global  
 

South Africa: Britain Bars Travel From South Africa After New Covid-19 Variant Detected

allAfrica.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
[RFI] Health chiefs in Britain have banned travel from South Africa after two cases of a new variant of coronavirus were detected in the country.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK

South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK 01:12

 South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK . It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the U.K. However, it does feature a mutation similar to the new coronavirus strain in the U.K. Both strains have a...

Covid-19: UK finds new, more infectious Coronavirus strain from South Africa | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: UK finds new, more infectious Coronavirus strain from South Africa | Oneindia News

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa. South Africa's health department said last week that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
COVID-19: Second variant detected in UK [Video]

COVID-19: Second variant detected in UK

Two cases of a new COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa have been identified in the UK, the Health Secretary has said.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published
U.S.'s failure to screen UK travelers 'reprehensible' -Cuomo [Video]

U.S.'s failure to screen UK travelers 'reprehensible' -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted the federal government, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, for their failure and "gross negligence" to impose COVID-19 screenings..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Europe eases UK travel bans as US passes 1m vaccinations

 Britain introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •VOA News