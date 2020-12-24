Global  
 

Nigeria: Nigerians Attack Garba Shehu for Describing Leah Sharibu As 'Unfortunate Christian Girl'

allAfrica.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
[Vanguard] Nigerians have condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu for describing Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl among the Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2018 as "Unfortunate Christian girl".
