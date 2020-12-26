Central African Republic: UN Peacekeepers Killed in CAR Ahead of Sunday Vote
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () [RFI] Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said, as the country prepares for a general election and fighting continues between rebels and government forces.
Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia and Rwanda have sent military support. David Doyle reports.