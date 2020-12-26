Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Central African Republic: UN Peacekeepers Killed in CAR Ahead of Sunday Vote

allAfrica.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
[RFI] Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said, as the country prepares for a general election and fighting continues between rebels and government forces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: New fears of old violence in CAR

New fears of old violence in CAR 02:23

 Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia and Rwanda have sent military support. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CAR elections: UN approves temporary redeployment of troops [Video]

CAR elections: UN approves temporary redeployment of troops

Festivities mixed with fear in Bangui as people look ahead to a tense election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control [Video]

Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control

The attacks followed government accusations that ex-president Francois Bozize was plotting a coup.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition [Video]

CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition

Main armed rebel groups in CAR form coalition ahead of polls, gov’t says ex-President Francois Bozize ‘attempting coup’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Central African Republic: UN Chief Condemns Attacks Against Peacekeepers

 [UN News] The United Nations Secretary-General has strongly condemned Friday's attacks that killed three Burundian peacekeepers in the Central African Republic...
allAfrica.com

Central African Republic: UN Rights Office Warns of 'Escalating Violence' Ahead of Sunday Poll

 [UN News] Just days before elections in the Central African Republic (CAR), an uptick in armed violence is threatening the safety of civilians and their right to...
allAfrica.com

Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control

Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control The Central African Republic’s fourth-largest town, which was seized by rebel fighters on Tuesday ahead of next week’s elections, is now in the hands of...
WorldNews