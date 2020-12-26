Global  
 

Central African Republic: Burundi Peacekeepers Killed Ahead of Polls

Saturday, 26 December 2020
[DW] The three mediators from Burundi were caught in an onslaught the UN described as a possible war crime. Fighting is continuing between rebels and government forces as the country prepares for an election.
