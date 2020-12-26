Central African Republic: Burundi Peacekeepers Killed Ahead of Polls

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New fears of old violence in CAR



Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:23 Published 3 days ago CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition



Main armed rebel groups in CAR form coalition ahead of polls, gov’t says ex-President Francois Bozize ‘attempting coup’. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 6 days ago