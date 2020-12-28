Global  
 

Angola: Diamond Cutting, Polishing Plant to Open in 2021

allAfrica.com Monday, 28 December 2020
[ANGOP] Luanda -- Angola's major diamond cutting and polishing plant being built in northeastern Lunda Sul province will only be complete in the first semester of 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Angop learned.
