Angola: Diamond Cutting, Polishing Plant to Open in 2021
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
[ANGOP] Luanda -- Angola's major diamond cutting and polishing plant being built in northeastern Lunda Sul province will only be complete in the first semester of 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Angop learned.
