South Africa: SA Breaches One Million Covid-19 Cases Mark

allAfrica.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
[SAnews.gov.za] South Africa has breached the one million mark of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, after 9 502 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 1 004 413 cases.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Africa COVID cases over one million

South Africa COVID cases over one million 01:07

 South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. Francis Maguire reports.

