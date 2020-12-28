South Africa: SA Breaches One Million Covid-19 Cases Mark
Monday, 28 December 2020 () [SAnews.gov.za] South Africa has breached the one million mark of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, after 9 502 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 1 004 413 cases.
South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. Francis Maguire reports.
As the country desperately waits for the Coronavirus vaccine, a two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccine program started this morning in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam. Focus on management of..