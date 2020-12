You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Cuomo Warns Indoor Dining Will Stop If COVID Hospitalizations Keep Climbing In NYC



Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out more plans Monday to make sure hospitals don't become overwhelmed in New York State. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:11 Published 3 weeks ago Cuomo Says Hospital Numbers Could Trigger Indoor Dining Shutdown



Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out more plans Monday to make sure hospitals don't become overwhelmed in New York State. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago California gov. unveils regional lockdown plan



[NFA] California governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced plans to impose COVID-19 stay-at-home orders on a regional basis, with new restrictions triggered in a given region when its hospital.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34 Published on December 4, 2020