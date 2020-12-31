Egypt: Prosecutor Denies Police Involved in Italian Student's Murder
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
[DW] Egypt's public prosecutor has rejected Italy's claims that five Egyptian police officers were tied to the killing of student Giulio Regeni. The real perpetrator was "unknown," officials said.
