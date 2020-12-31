Global  
 

Egypt: Prosecutor Denies Police Involved in Italian Student's Murder

allAfrica.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
[DW] Egypt's public prosecutor has rejected Italy's claims that five Egyptian police officers were tied to the killing of student Giulio Regeni. The real perpetrator was "unknown," officials said.
Egypt denies policemen were involved in Italian student murder

