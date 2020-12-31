Nigeria: 2020 - Another Year of Utter Lack of Govt Effectiveness in Nigeria
Thursday, 31 December 2020 () [Vanguard] TODAY, December 31, Nigeria joins the rest of the world to say good riddance to 2020, a year eviscerated by COVID-19. A recent TIME magazine cover says: "2020 Cancelled: The worst year ever"! Of course, 2020 is the year of Nigeria's 60th independence anniversary, and of my 60th birthday. So, I won't dismiss it as a lost year. That said, it's truly an annus horribilis.
New Year's Traditions , From Around the World.
Ecuador.
Ecuadorians burn away
past bad luck and scare away
future bad luck by burning a paper-
stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes.
Spain.
For each of the final 12 seconds of the year,
reveling Spaniards will gobble down one grape
for good...
Times Square is running through the final touches for the big ball drop to ring in the New Year Thursday night. The celebration will be unlike any other; it's closed to the public; CBS2's Dave Carlin..