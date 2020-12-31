Rwanda: Kigali Cancels All Fireworks for New Year's Eve

Rwanda: Kigali Cancels All Fireworks for New Year's Eve

allAfrica.com

Published

[New Times] The City of Kigali has canceled all the activities related to displaying fireworks ushering in New Year's Eve. The move aims at curbing the spread of Covid-19 through halting social gatherings and night movements among other activities.

Full Article