[New Times] The City of Kigali has canceled all the activities related to displaying fireworks ushering in New Year's Eve. The move aims at curbing the spread of Covid-19 through halting social gatherings and night movements among other activities.Full Article
Rwanda: Kigali Cancels All Fireworks for New Year's Eve
