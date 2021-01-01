[The Herald] AFTER setbacks spawned by Covid-19 last year, 2021 promises to be a year of progress as it begins today against the backdrop of a good rainy season, prospects of a vaccine against the global plague and unprecedented economic and infrastructural development, the President has said.Full Article
Zimbabwe: President Predicts Prosperous New Year
