Nigeria: Pope Francis in New Year Message Calls for Release of Bishop Kidnapped in Owerri

Nigeria: Pope Francis in New Year Message Calls for Release of Bishop Kidnapped in Owerri

allAfrica.com

Published

[Vanguard] Pope Francis ushered in the New Year on Friday with a traditional Angelus blessing from the papal library, pushing through nerve pain that forced him to skip New Year's ceremonies in St. Peter's Basilica.

Full Article