Uganda: Bobi Wine, EC Disagree Over Return to 16 Districts
Published
[Monitor] The Electoral Commission (EC) has blocked presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, from campaigning in 16 districts without permission.Full Article
Published
[Monitor] The Electoral Commission (EC) has blocked presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, from campaigning in 16 districts without permission.Full Article
[Monitor] National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has vowed to conduct physical..