Southern Africa: Weather Service Warns of Flooding, Infrastructure Damage from 'Eloise' Storm
Published
[South African Weather Service] "Eloise" is currently situated over the northern parts of Madagascar, expected to move south-westwards and enter the Mozambique Channel tomorrow, 21 January 2021. Once entering these warm waters, "Eloise" is expected to intensify further, reaching Intense Tropical Cyclone intensity on Saturday, just before making landfall around Vilankulos, Mozambique that evening.Full Article