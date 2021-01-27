Egypt: Feminist Movements Continue to Battle Culture of Impunity in Egypt

[IPS] New Delhi, India -- Ten years ago on this day, January 25, one of the biggest revolutions in the world took place in Egypt's Tahrir Square, as protestors poured into the streets chanting slogans of "Bread, Freedom and Social Justice", demanding one of the region's longest-serving and autocratic President Hosni Mubarak to step down. Three weeks later, on February 11th, Mubarak stepped down as president, leaving the Egyptian military in control of the country.