Somalia: Militant Group Al-Shabab Claims Attack On Hotel
[DW] Somalia security forces have fought armed gunmen to end a siege at a hotel in Mogadishu. It is unclear at the moment whether there are casualties.Full Article
By Abdulaziz Osman
A car bomb exploded near a popular hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, Sunday. The explosion was..