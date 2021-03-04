Ethiopia: Unintended Consequence of Civil War Might Be a Border War

[Atlantic Council] Ethiopia is at war with itself--and the international community is struggling to respond. In nearly four months of fighting across Ethiopia's Tigray region, more than sixty thousand Tigrayan refugees have fled into neighboring Sudan and 80 percent of the region's six million citizens have been cut off from life-saving humanitarian access. Despite rolling media and internet blackouts, a steady trickle of stories has emerged that paint a gruesome picture of mass atrocities, widespread rape, summary execution