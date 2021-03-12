South Africa: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Dies in Hospital
[IFP] It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation.Full Article
Zwelithini, who had been admitted in hospital for diabetes treatment, took "a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in..