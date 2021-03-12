South Africa: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Dies in Hospital

South Africa: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Dies in Hospital

allAfrica.com

Published

[IFP] It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation.

