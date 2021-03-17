Tanzania: President Magufuli Has Died
[Citizen] Tanzania's President Dr John Pimbe Magufuli has died at the age of 62, the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced.Full Article
John Magufuli, the president of Tanzania and one of Africa's most influential COVID sceptics, has died.
President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent Covid-19 sceptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country..