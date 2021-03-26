Somalia: Severe Water Shortages Leave 70% of Families Without Safe Drinking Water
[savethechildren_uk] Mogadishu -- Water sources in Somalia are drying up at a rapid rate as a looming drought intensifies, leaving 70 percent of families across the country without access to safe drinking water. Thousands of children are now reliant on emergency water trucking and unprotected wells or are forced to leave their homes in search of water, according to a new assessment by Save the Children.[i]Full Article