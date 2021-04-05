Nigeria: Davido Dumps Chioma's Assurance

[This Day] "@Mima_Gif: Na Davido wey cheat, na Chioma Dey trend," "@TarzanZEEZ: Assurance was on fire that year. Chioma really enjoyed it. She will definitely enjoy the endurance too." @ajehswag simply wrote: "It was Peruzzi that wrote assurance. So technically, Davido wasn't the one that promised Chioma assurance." The hit song, "Assurance" by Davido was dedicated to his fiancée Chioma in 2018 and vowed to always love her. Visuals of the song also featured the young lady.