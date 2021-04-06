Sudan: 18 People Dead in Darfur Clashes - Doctors Association
[RFI] Clashes in Sudan's Darfur region have left at least 18 people dead and another 54 injured, a local doctors group said on Monday.Full Article
At least 40 people have been killed and 58 injured in three days of clashes in Sudan's West Darfur state, the United Nations said..