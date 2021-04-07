Botswana: Botswana Opens Elephant Hunting Season
[RFI] Botswana was due to open its hunting season as planned on Tuesday with 287 licenses to shoot elephants, which were placed last month on a list of endangered species.Full Article
Gaborone, Botswana (AFP) April 6, 2021
Botswana resumed its controversial trophy-hunting season on Tuesday, a government..