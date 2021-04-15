Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal forward treated in hospital for malaria
Published
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been treated in hospital after he contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon.Full Article
Published
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been treated in hospital after he contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon.Full Article
The Arsenal captain has taken to social media to explain the reasoning behind his absence from the Gunners match-day squad against..
The 32-year-old Gabon international says he contracted the virus while on international duty last month.