Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Cape District's Independence Congratulatory Statement

[Zanu-PF] Cape Town -- Today marks one of the most important days in the history of our nation Zimbabwe. ZANU PF Cape District wishes to express its deep, heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency President Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe on this auspicious occasion of the 41th Anniversary of Independence! This very special day, forty one (41) years ago, the people of Zimbabwe became free and liberated from the shackles of bondage and colonial subjugation visited upon them for nearly a century by colonial