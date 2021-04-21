South Africa: UCT Among Top 200 in World University Impact Rankings

[UCT] The University of Cape Town (UCT) has been placed in the top 101-200 band of the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which - unlike other such international rankings - aims to assess the impact of higher education institutions against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). In the rankings for individual SDGs, UCT placed in the top 100 for three critical areas: reduction of poverty, gender equality and reduced inequalities.