Nigeria: Innocent Chukwuma, Nigerian Activist, Pivotal Pro-Democracy Campaigner and Leading Justice Reform Pioneer
Published
[Daily Maverick] Innocent Chukwuma died too soon. None the less, he led an exemplary and full life as a human rights activist. He was the pioneer of a police reform programme, founder of the Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria; he built a coalition for ensuring effective discipline and mitigation of police atrocities and started a hub for incubation of innovation and entrepreneurship.Full Article