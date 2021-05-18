Ceuta: Spain sends troops as 8,000 migrants enter enclave
PM Pedro Sánchez vows to restore order as migrants wade and swim into Ceuta from Morocco.Full Article
Madrid has returned almost half the 6,000 people who arrived, as the Ceuta enclave’s president described an ‘invasion’.
Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African..