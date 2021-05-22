Nigeria: Nigeria - Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Dies in Plane Crash
[DW] Nigeria's Air Force said one of its planes crashed in central Nigeria with the country's army chief Ibrahim Attahiru on board.Full Article
Attahiru had been appointed to the position earlier this year by President Muhammadu Buhari.
