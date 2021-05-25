Africa: Hope For A Malaria-Free Africa

[allAfrica] In recent decades, the world has made remarkable progress in the fight against malaria. Over 20 years of investment, commitment, and action have saved over 7.6 million lives and prevented over 1.5 billion malaria cases. We've discovered new ways of protecting ourselves from the deadly mosquito bite -- with insecticide-treated mosquito nets, effective antimalarial treatments, and--most recently--promising new innovations such as gene drive and malaria vaccines bringing us one step close