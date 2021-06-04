Africa: U.S. to Share 5 Million Covid-19 Vaccines with Africa Via COVAX
[White House] As the United States continues our efforts to get every eligible American vaccinated and fight COVID-19 here at home, we also recognize that ending this pandemic means ending it everywhere. As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable. And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.Full Article