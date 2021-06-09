Nigeria: Nigeria's Twitter Ban is Bad for Our Health

[allAfrica] In 2017, Nigeria detected its first monkeypox case in 39 years. What most people don't know is that that the first sign of the disease was picked up on Twitter. The data was collected by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control's event-based surveillance system which monitors "chatter" on social media. This type of disease detection is far from rare in Nigeria, where major disease outbreaks are common, and Twitter has become a vital tool in responding to disease risks and forestalling uncontrolled epi