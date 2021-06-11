South Africa: Blood Donation Saves Lives but Few South Africans Are Regular Donors

[The Conversation Africa] Blood donation is a vital therapy for a number of life threatening conditions. South Africa needs around 810,000 units of blood every year. People needing blood transfusions include accident victims, those with anaemia and patients undergoing surgery. But less than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors, which means regular shortages of supply. Glenda Mary Davison, a medical scientist with a special interest in haematological malignancy, immunology and inflammation, unpacks the blood donation process