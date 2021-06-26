Ethiopia: Three Aid Workers Murdered in Ethiopia's Tigray
[VOA] Médecins Sans Frontières said Friday that three aid workers for the organization were found dead near their vehicle in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region.Full Article
TIGRAY REGION, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopia’s government has declared a ceasefire in the war-torn region of Tigray after rebel fighters..
The US has strongly condemned the attack on three employees of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders.