Ethiopia: Sergeant Guilty of Assassination of Army Chief, Retired General Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba -- The Federal High Court Lideta Branch 3rd Constitutional and Anti-terrorism Bench has today sentenced Private Mesafint Tigabu to life in prison. The body guard of the late General Seare Mekonnen, was named as the main suspect in the June 22, 2019 assassination of General Seare Mekonnen, the then Chief of staff of the National defense Forces of Ethiopia, and Major General Gezai Abera.