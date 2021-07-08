South Africa: Relief After Jacob Zuma Taken Into Police Custody, ANC Calls for Calm
[Daily Maverick] Former president Jacob Zuma kept South Africans in suspense -- and awake -- until the eleventh hour, but when news broke that he had been taken into custody about 40 minutes before midnight, they reacted with a mixture of sympathy, relief and joy. ANC called on its members to "remain calm and respect the decision taken by former president Jacob Zuma to abide by the rulings of the court".Full Article