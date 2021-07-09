UN to Vote on Humanitarian Aid for Syria
Published
UN Security Council must decide whether or not to continue cross-border aid operation that reaches 3.4 million needy SyriansFull Article
Published
UN Security Council must decide whether or not to continue cross-border aid operation that reaches 3.4 million needy SyriansFull Article
A crucial border crossing that's a lifeline for Syrian refugees is at risk of closing, because of a rift within the UN security..
A dispute over cross-border aid for Syria that the UN says will have devastating consequences for millions of people.