South Africa: President Ramaphosa Condemns Acts of Violence
Published
[SAnews.gov.za] President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the recent sporadic but increasingly violent protests in some parts of the country.Full Article
Published
[SAnews.gov.za] President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the recent sporadic but increasingly violent protests in some parts of the country.Full Article
Shops were looted, a section of the M2 highway was closed and stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets of Johannesburg..