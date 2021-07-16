Nigeria: Burna Boy, Davido, Femi Kuti, Others to Feature As Global Citizen Holds Concert

[This Day] International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has announced Global Citizen Live--a 24-hour Live broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. With performances and live events in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, Global Citizen Live will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more on Saturday, September 25, 2021.