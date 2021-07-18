South Africa: Parliament Presiding Officers Sends Condolences to the Passing of Member of Parliament, Ms Boitumelo Maluleke

[Parliament of South Africa] The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Ms Thandi Modise and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Mr Amos Masondo, have expressed shock and sadness to the news of the passing-on of a Member of parliament, Ms Boitumelo Joyce Maluleke. She succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Friday, 16 July 2021.