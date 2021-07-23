West Africa: Cameroon Police Intercept Pangolin Scales Trafficked From 3 Central African States
[VOA] Yaounde, Cameroon -- Cameroonian police say they have for the first time during the pandemic seized parts of an estimated 2,000 pangolins poached in Cameroon and neighboring Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. Police say travel restrictions had slowed trafficking of the endangered anteater to Asia, where its meat is considered a delicacy and the scales are used in traditional medicine.Full Article