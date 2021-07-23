Ethiopia: 50,000 Displaced in Fighting Between Afar and Tigrayan Forces - NGO

[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba -- In a report that was last updated on July 20, 2021, the Afar Pastoralist Development Association (APDA) said that well over 50,000 people have been displaced as a result of ongoing fighting between Afar regional forces and forces loyal to Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Fighting has broken out in major towns along the border area between Afar and Tigray regions and Tigrayan forces have taken control of at least four towns causing thousands to flee and looting valuables as a consequence, according