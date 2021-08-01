Tokyo Olympics: Namibian athlete says 'You can't tell me now I am not a woman'
Published
Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi is excited to compete at the Olympics despite being forced out of the 400m due to high levels of testosterone.Full Article
Published
Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi is excited to compete at the Olympics despite being forced out of the 400m due to high levels of testosterone.Full Article
We are getting closer to the Tokyo Olympics and USA Wrestling is preparing for the big games and USA Wrestling is looking forward..