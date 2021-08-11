South Africa: Why Covid-19 Vaccines Should Be Mandatory in South Africa
Published
[The Conversation Africa] In recent months, the question of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or limitations on those who choose not to be vaccinated has become a hot topic. In many countries, healthcare professionals and care home workers in facilities for the aged or disabled must be vaccinated as an occupational requirement. They are duty bound to accept a vaccine because of their non-negotiable pledge to avoid harm to patients, colleagues and their own families.Full Article