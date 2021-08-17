Uganda: Uganda to Temporarily Host 2,000 Afghan Refugees
[RFI] Uganda said that it would be temporarily hosting some 2,000 Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban in order to honor a United States government request.Full Article
Two-thousand Afghans will be taken in following a request from the US, the refugee minister says.