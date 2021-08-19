Africa: Why I'm Testing What Invasive Insects Can See and the Smells They Like

[The Conversation Africa] Dr Emmett Brown, Dr Victor Frankenstein and Dr Henry Jekyll are just three of the "crazy" scientists who populate fiction. Their methods were controversial and revolutionary - and I have always been especially drawn to the character of Dr Frankenstein, who was created by the English novelist Mary Shelley in 1818. I am fascinated by how he used electricity to study and understand the living. Every movement, feeling or thought is the result of electrical current in our body.