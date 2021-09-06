Nigeria: Buhari's Cabinet Reshuffle - a Misplaced Priority or Political Witchhunt?
Published
[Daily Trust] Misplacement of priority has been the driving force, steering affairs of our political officers. In most often times decisions taken by the so-called politicians are mainly for the purpose of protecting their political interest - their selfish inordinate desires to return to political offices is what galvanizes them to create an atmosphere and quenched their dim-witted thirst, vigorously.Full Article