South Africa: Parliament Presiding Officers Expressed Sadness On the Passing of Former MP Ms Zanele Magwaza-Msibi
[Parliament of South Africa] The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have expressed a deep sense of sadness on the passing of former Member of Parliament and leader of the National Freedom Party, Ms Zanele Magwaza-Msibi, today.Full Article